      Breaking News
Mass Shooting At Grocery Store In Tennessee

King County Extends Vaccine Mandate Deadline

Sep 23, 2021 @ 10:15am

SEATTLE (AP) – Washington state’s most populous county has reached a deal with unions representing most of its employees that extends the deadline to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 to Dec. 2.

The Seattle Times reports the agreement – which covers about 10,000 workers – was announced Wednesday by King County Executive Dow Constantine.

The county, like the state and city of Seattle, had previously announced a deadline of Oct. 18 for employees be fully vaccinated, with those who don’t comply facing termination.

Constantine’s office says 87% of county workers have received at least one vaccine dose and 80% have been fully vaccinated.

TAGS
King County mandate mask Seattle vaccine Washington
Popular Posts
Oregon Reports 2,099 New COVID Cases, Issues New Virus Modeling Report
Oregon Poison Center: Five Hospitalized After Using Ivermectin
FDA Advisory Panel Rejects Widespread Pfizer Booster Shots
Pentagon Calls Deadly Kabul Strike An 'Error'
NY millionaire Robert Durst guilty of best friend’s murder
Connect With Us Listen To Us On