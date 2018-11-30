Kind Is Better Round Table

Kind Is Better™ is a growing movement of individuals and organizations committed to connecting with local youth to better understand their mental, emotional and physical health needs. We believe by leading community-wide conversations, we will become more informed and better prepared to positively support our youth.

We believe each act of kindness leads to another and with your involvement our movement to create a kinder community becomes one person stronger. Spread the word and encourage others to talk, listen and be kind to one another.