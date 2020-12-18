Kids Are Going Back To School In Woodland
One of the schools slated to have kids back in the classroom...to some degree.
Woodland Public Schools have announced that elementary students in grades K-4 will return to in-person learning on a hybrid schedule beginning Tuesday, January 5th, 2021.
Superintendent Michael Green made the decision for the district’s youngest students to return after Governor Jay Inslee and his health team presented new metrics yesterday.
Research studies demonstrate that the transmission of the virus remains incredibly low with young children according to the the Centers for Disease Control.