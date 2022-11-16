Actor Kevin Spacey To Face 7 Additional Sex Charges In UK

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 22: Kevin Spacey speaks on stage at the portrait unveiling and season 4 premiere of Netflix's "House Of Cards" at the National Portrait Gallery on February 22, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images For Netflix)

LONDON (AP) – Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service says actor Kevin Spacey will be charged with seven further sex offenses, all against one man.

The move piles on the pressure for one of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

The service said Wednesday that the charges against the former “House of Cards” star are three of indecent assault, three of sexual assault and one of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

The charges relate to incidents between 2001 and 2004.