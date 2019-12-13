      Weather Alert

Jury Awards $20 Million In Death Of Man Hit By Bus

Dec 12, 2019 @ 4:32pm

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A jury in Dallas, Texas, has awarded $20 million in damages following the death of a Seattle man killed in 2017 by a Greyhound bus as he ran to catch it at a southern Oregon rest stop.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the jury found Greyhound Lines, based in Dallas, responsible for Hunter Brown’s death.

They awarded his parents, Paula Becker and Dr. Barry Brown, $18 million in compensatory damages.

The jury assigned 90% of the responsibility to Greyhound and 10% to Hunter Brown, meaning Greyhound will keep $2 million in damages.

An attorney for the Browns said they hoped the lawsuit would get Greyhound to change its policies.

TAGS
bus damages greyhound
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
Clackamas Man Gone Missing Fishing in Newport
Interactive Traffic Map