Jury Awards $20 Million In Death Of Man Hit By Bus
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A jury in Dallas, Texas, has awarded $20 million in damages following the death of a Seattle man killed in 2017 by a Greyhound bus as he ran to catch it at a southern Oregon rest stop.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the jury found Greyhound Lines, based in Dallas, responsible for Hunter Brown’s death.
They awarded his parents, Paula Becker and Dr. Barry Brown, $18 million in compensatory damages.
The jury assigned 90% of the responsibility to Greyhound and 10% to Hunter Brown, meaning Greyhound will keep $2 million in damages.
An attorney for the Browns said they hoped the lawsuit would get Greyhound to change its policies.