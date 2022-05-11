      Weather Alert

Judge Permanently Blocks Ban On So-Called Real Estate “Love Letters”

May 11, 2022 @ 4:18pm

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Prospective homebuyers in Oregon can continue to send “love letters” to people selling homes.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports U.S. District Judge Marco Hernandez on Wednesday permanently blocked the ban.

The Oregon Legislature approved the ban last year, saying such letters could aid sellers in illegally choosing buyers based on factors such as race, color, religion, sex or sexual orientation, which would violate federal fair housing laws.

Conservative public interest law firm the Pacific Legal Foundation sued.

Hernandez ruled that the ban, which would require a home seller to “reject any communication other than customary documents in a real estate transaction, including photographs, provided by a buyer,” was a violation of buyers’ First Amendment rights.

