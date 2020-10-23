Judge Orders Washington State To Reimburse Counties For Ballot Drop Boxes
SEATTLE (AP) – A judge has ordered the state of Washington to reimburse Snohomish County and 38 other counties for money spent on additional ballot drop boxes required to comply with state law.
The Daily Herald reported that King County Judge Nelson Lee ruled last Wednesday that the law violated a state statute, which prohibits the state from requiring local governments to provide new or expanded service without giving them money to cover the cost.
The Washington State Association of Counties filed the lawsuit last December based on the 2017 state law requiring counties provide at least one drop box for every 15,000 registered voters.
State attorneys said there are means for counties to seek reimbursement.