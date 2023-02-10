KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Joyous Parades And Parties Kick Off Mardi Gras

February 10, 2023 9:55AM PST
Share
Joyous Parades And Parties Kick Off Mardi Gras
Credit: MGN

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – The lead-up to New Orleans’ annual Mardi Gras celebration is intensifying with events big and small.

Three parades are set for Friday night along historic St. Charles Avenue in New Orleans.

They are the first of more than two dozen such processions set in the city and suburbs between now and Mardi Gras, which falls this year on Feb. 21.

And there was a smaller scale celebration Friday morning at Galatoire’s Restaurant in the French Quarter, where the king and queen of the Mystic Krewe of Barkus – a pair of rescue dogs in crowns and capes – chowed down on lamb chops.

More about:
Mardi Gras
new orleans

Popular Posts

1

Judges Hear Appeal From Victim's Family In Adnan Syed Case
2

Average Long-Term Mortgage Rate Falls A Fourth Straight Week
3

Oregon’s Democrats Once Again Try To Cover Up Their Shady Behavior
4

AP Source: FBI Searched President Biden's Former Office In November
5

Slain Cinematographer's Ukrainian Relatives Sue Alec Baldwin