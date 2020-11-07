      Weather Alert

Joe Biden Set To Speak To The Nation

Nov 6, 2020 @ 7:09pm

WASHINGTON (AP) – Democrat Joe Biden is on the cusp of winning the presidency as the long, exacting work of counting votes widens his lead over President Donald Trump in critical battleground states. High turnout, a massive number of mail-in ballots and slim margins between the two candidates all contributed to a delay in naming a winner, three days after Election Day. But Biden held leads in Pennsylvania, Nevada and Georgia, putting him in an ever-stronger position to capture the 270 Electoral College votes needed to take the White House. Trump stayed out of sight at the White House but made it clear he was not conceding, threatening unspecified further “legal action” on Twitter.

