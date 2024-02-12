Jeff Bezos Sells Nearly 12 Million Amazon Shares Worth At Least $2 Billion

SEATTLE (AP) — Jeff Bezos has filed a statement with federal regulators indicating his sale of nearly 12 million shares of Amazon stock worth more than $2 billion.

The Amazon executive chairman notified the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of the sale of 11,997,698 shares of common stock on Feb. 7 and Feb. 8.

The collective value of the shares of Amazon, based in Seattle, was more than $2.042 billion.

The stocks were grouped in five blocks between over 1 million to more than 3.2 million.

In a separate SEC filing, Bezos has listed the proposed sale of 50 million Amazon shares around Feb. 7 with an estimated market value of $8.4 billion.