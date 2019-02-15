Jail Time for Drunken Golfers
By Grant McHill
Feb 15, 2019 @ 12:47 PM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Two drunken men who attacked other golfers with their clubs at a Northeast Portland golf course have been sentenced to jail terms of between 30 and 45 days.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that on Wednesday Matthew Leo pleaded no contest to attempted assault and was sentenced to 45 days in jail and three years of probation.

Jacob Self pleaded guilty to attempted assault and was sentenced to 30 days in jail and two years of probation. Both must pay restitution.

Their victims, Henning and Roland Larsen, suffered welts and lacerations in the May 5, 2018 incident, but also broken fingers from holding down their attackers until police arrived.

A probable cause affidavit says Leo and Self had been golfing in the wrong direction on the Rose City Golf Course and attacked after the Larsens spoke to them about their interference on the course.

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com

