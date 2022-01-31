      Weather Alert

It’s Dumpling Week! Tell us where to find the Best Dumplings!

Jan 31, 2022 @ 7:35am

It’s National Dumpling Week!   Almost every culture has some kind of stuffed pocket of goodness.  Think, raviolis, pierogies, and of course all kinds of Asian Dumplings.

We want to hear where you go!  You can leave a message on our KXL Facebook page, or by callign 503-517-6101.

There are a lot of delicious sounding restaurants and food carts locally that sell them, and many have created special dumplings this week.   There are lamb dumplings at Danwei Canting, Duck and Shiitake dumplings at YaYa, Grass is offering up Italian Chicken Parm Dumplings, Eliptic Brewing has pork dumplings made with lemongrass curry, and Por Que No Taqueria has chorizo and melty queso dumplings.  Also offering up special dumpling deals this week:   Sherpa Kitchen, High Horse, Oma’s Hideaway, Shangai’s Best, Sticker’s, Chin’s Kitchen, The Humble Dumpling, Afuri, (I’ve tried these and they’re delicious!), Mama Chow’s Kitchen and  Produce Row.

      • In celebration of Chinese New Year, On Friday, Feb. 4, White Lotus Dragon and Lion Dance, a team that brings the art of dragon dance to Portland, will perform outside of the restaurant at 4 p.m.  Yaya Location: 1451 NE Alberta St Suite A, Portland, OR 97211

