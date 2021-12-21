      Weather Alert

Investigation Clears Two Tacoma Police Officers Involved In Death Of Manuel Ellis

Dec 21, 2021 @ 1:53pm

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) – Tacoma Police Department interim Chief Mike Ake says an investigation shows two officers involved in the death of Manuel Ellis have been exonerated of any wrongdoing.

The News Tribune reports that Ake told the Tacoma City Council at a special meeting that Officers Masiyh Ford and Armando Farinas have been notified of the exoneration and can return to work.

Ake says they were cleared based on a thorough review of Internal Affairs investigations which includes the criminal investigations of the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, Washington State Patrol and Attorney General’s Office.

Ellis died on March 3, 2020, while being restrained by police officers.

Three other officers have pleaded not guilty to murder and manslaughter charges.

