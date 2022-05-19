      Breaking News
Intel Plans New “Mega Lab”

May 19, 2022 @ 2:57pm

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) – Intel says it will build a $700 million research center in Hillsboro, Oregon, where the company will study new technologies for cooling data centers.

The California-based chip maker said Thursday he new “mega lab” will investigate ways to make data centers operate more efficiently, primarily by reducing their heating, cooling and water needs.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 200,000-square-foot facility, slated to open late next year, will also provide space for Intel to test new data center technologies.

Intel is Oregon’s largest corporate employer, with 22,000 people assigned to its Washington County campuses.

