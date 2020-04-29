Inslee Urged To Ease Medical Restrictions
SEATTLE (AP) – A hospital industry group says patients in Washington are being hurt because they don’t have access to elective medical procedures that are currently restricted due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The Washington State Hospital Association (WSHA), saying facilities have plenty of capacity amid a decline in COVID-19 patients, is urging Gov. Jay Inslee to let elective procedures resume.
Restrictions were put in place over worries COVID-19 patients would overwhelm the system, but that has not happened.