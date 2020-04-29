      Breaking News
Inslee Urged To Ease Medical Restrictions

Apr 29, 2020 @ 11:32am

SEATTLE (AP) – A hospital industry group says patients in Washington are being hurt because they don’t have access to elective medical procedures that are currently restricted due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Washington State Hospital Association (WSHA), saying facilities have plenty of capacity amid a decline in COVID-19 patients, is urging Gov. Jay Inslee to let elective procedures resume.

Restrictions were put in place over worries COVID-19 patients would overwhelm the system, but that has not happened.

