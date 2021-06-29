Illegal Marijuana Grow Operation Busted In Southwest Oregon

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say multiple law enforcement agencies served a search warrant at an illegal marijuana grow operation in southwestern Oregon.
The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday the search warrant was served during the week of June 21 at the pot operation in Selma.
The sheriff’s office says more than 86,500 illegal marijuana plants were seized and destroyed and that a firearm, water pumps and generators were seized as evidence.
Authorities say 12 people were detained because of safety concerns.
No arrests had been made as of Tuesday.
An investigation is ongoing.
No further information was released.