      Weather Alert

Illegal Marijuana Grow Operation Busted In Southwest Oregon

Jun 29, 2021 @ 4:41pm

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say multiple law enforcement agencies served a search warrant at an illegal marijuana grow operation in southwestern Oregon.

The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday the search warrant was served during the week of June 21 at the pot operation in Selma.

The sheriff’s office says more than 86,500 illegal marijuana plants were seized and destroyed and that a firearm, water pumps and generators were seized as evidence.

Authorities say 12 people were detained because of safety concerns.

No arrests had been made as of Tuesday.

An investigation is ongoing.

No further information was released.

TAGS
bust grow Marijuana operation
Popular Posts
Excessive Heat Warning Through Monday Night
'Excruciating:' Florida Collapse Search Stretches To Day 6
Washington Man In Critical Condition After Being Shocked While Flying A Kite
New School Guidance In Oregon Officially Calls For Full-Time, In-Person Instruction
Coos Bay Man Sentenced to 30 Years In Federal Prison for Sexual Abuse Of Child
Connect With Us Listen To Us On