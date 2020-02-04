If You See it – Report It
Portland Ore – Portland Police say they’ve responded to 61 reports of shootings so far in 2020.
That’s almost double that of the number they were seeing this time last year. In 2019, the number was at 36.
The department is now preparing to roll out the Door Hanger Project, which is aimed at keeping the community informed on gun violence.
Assistant Chief Andrew Shearer said the goal is to get more information, while reassuring the public they’re looking into the incident.