Idaho Jury Convicts Lori Vallow Daybell Of Murdering 2 Children, Romantic Rival

May 12, 2023 12:30PM PDT
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho jury has convicted Lori Vallow Daybell of murder in the deaths of her two youngest children and a romantic rival.

The verdict marks the end of a three-year investigation that included bizarre claims of zombie children, apocalyptic prophesies and illicit affairs.

Prosecutors charged Vallow Daybell and her husband, Chad Daybell, with multiple counts of conspiracy, murder and grand theft in connection with the deaths of Vallow Daybell’s two youngest children: 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, in September 2019.

Prosecutors also charged the couple in connection with the October 2019 death of Chad Daybell’s late wife, Tammy Daybell.

