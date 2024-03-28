I-5 South Closed At Fremont Bridge

Commuters in the Portland area are set to face significant delays as all southbound lanes of Interstate 5 closed starting around 4:45 p.m. Thursday. The closure is due to a bridge joint failure on I-5, necessitating immediate emergency repairs. Traffic will be diverted onto southbound Interstate 405 and the Fremont Bridge during this period. The closure is expected to remain in effect until the completion of the emergency repair work, which may extend until midnight. Motorists are advised to plan alternative routes and anticipate delays during their travels.