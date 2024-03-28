KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

I-5 South Closed At Fremont Bridge

March 28, 2024 4:51PM PDT
I-5 South Closed At Fremont Bridge
Commuters in the Portland area are set to face significant delays as all southbound lanes of Interstate 5  closed starting around 4:45 p.m.  Thursday. The closure is due to a bridge joint failure on I-5, necessitating immediate emergency repairs. Traffic will be diverted onto southbound Interstate 405 and the Fremont Bridge during this period. The closure is expected to remain in effect until the completion of the emergency repair work, which may extend until midnight. Motorists are advised to plan alternative routes and anticipate delays during their travels.

