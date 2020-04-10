      Breaking News
CDC: The Coronavirus… What you need to know.

Human Remains Found Near Sweet Home Linked To Missing Person

Apr 10, 2020 @ 3:06pm

SWEET HOME, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say human remains found near Sweet Home have been tentatively connected to a 2011 missing person case.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office has said hikers found the remains this week on densely forested Weyerhaeuser property.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the sheriff’s office did not release information about the 2011 case and said no additional information was available.

It’s the second case of human remains found near Sweet Home this month.

TAGS
Human remains Sweet Home
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro