Human Remains Found Near Sweet Home Linked To Missing Person
SWEET HOME, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say human remains found near Sweet Home have been tentatively connected to a 2011 missing person case.
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office has said hikers found the remains this week on densely forested Weyerhaeuser property.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the sheriff’s office did not release information about the 2011 case and said no additional information was available.
It’s the second case of human remains found near Sweet Home this month.