House Fire In Vancouver Destroys Garage

Apr 12, 2022 @ 7:14am

VANCOUVER, Wash.– Around 11:30 on Monday night, the Vancouver Fire Department was dispatched for a house fire on NE 76th Avenue at 87th Street.

The homeowner called to report his garage was on fire.  Fortunately, smoke detectors were working.  Crews found heavy fire at the front of the house.

Everyone got out of the home safely.  The homeowner closed the door as he evacuated, which kept the fire from spreading much faster and allowed firefighters to gain control quicker.

There were no injuries.  The cause still under investigation.

