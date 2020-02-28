      Weather Alert

High school Closed A Second Day Over Virus Concerns

Feb 28, 2020 @ 11:36am

BOTHELL, Wash. – A suburban Seattle high school was closed for a second consecutive day on Friday after a staffer’s family member was placed in quarantine over concerns about new virus that started in China.

Northshore School District Superintendent Michelle Reid said in a letter to parents that Bothell High School will remain closed while the district waits for the results of a staffer’s family member placed in quarantine for possible coronavirus.

Reid said the school staffer is not sick, but is in self-quarantine at home.

Crews are disinfecting the Bothell High campus.

The local health department, Public Health Seattle & King County, said in a statement Thursday that the closure wasn’t needed.

