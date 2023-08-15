SALEM, Ore. – Help is on the way to fight Oregon’s wildfires.

5 strike teams are coming from California.

“With several fires burning on the west slope of the Cascades and the fire danger increasing by the hour, our agency has decided to take the proactive step to bring in additional capacity to support the Oregon fire service,” Oregon State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said. “We are thankful for our strong and storied partnership with CalOES and the California fire service. We work extremely well together and offer each other support when our communities are impacted by wildfire and other disasters.”

The teams will be sent to the Willamette Valley and will focus on fires in Lane County.

The teams will be in Oregon for 14 days.