Heat Advisory Now In Effect Through Monday Night

PORTLAND, Ore. — It’s going to get hot over the next 36 hours. The National Weather Service says temperatures could hit 102 degrees during the day with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60’s.
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory from 12:00pm today until Monday night.
Cooling centers are open for those who need a cool space to rest.
Related | Cooling Centers Open Sunday For Triple Digit Heat
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT
MONDAY...
* WHAT...High temperatures 97 to 102. Low temperatures 65 to 70.
* WHERE...In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, Upper Hood
River Valley, Western Columbia River Gorge and Central
Columbia River Gorge. In Washington, Greater Vancouver Area,
Western Columbia River Gorge and Central Columbia River Gorge.
* WHEN...From noon Sunday to 8 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.