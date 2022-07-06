HEALTH OFFICIALS: Monkeypox Likely Spreading In King County

SEATTLE (AP) – Health officials confirmed Wednesday that the monkeypox virus continues to circulate in King County and is now likely spreading between residents.
The Seattle Times reports public health leaders have identified nine King County infections since the first case was found in Washington state and confirmed in a King County man in late May.
King County health officer Dr. Jeff Duchin said that because recent cases of monkeypox have been identified in King County residents who did not travel during the time they would have been exposed, local transmission is likely.
Unlike the coronavirus, monkeypox does not spread through the air over longer distances, among other differences.
Monkeypox is primarily spread through large droplets or the exchange of bodily fluids.