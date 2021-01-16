Heading through the Gorge? Things you should know
The Oregon Department Of Transportation announced Saturday that there are some roads and ramps that are still closed.
The department also says “slide dangers remain and to be alert for workers and heavy equipment on Interstate 84 and the Historic Columbia River Highway. ”
According to ODOT:
The continuing closures include:
- I-84 eastbound right lane milepost 34 to 36.
- I-84 exit 35 off-ramps both eastbound and westbound.
- I-84 eastbound exit 41.
- Historic Columbia River Highway between Ainsworth and Bridal Veil.
ODOT says the ground in areas remains saturated from recent rains and that travelers should be careful and to watch for slides.
They maintain to keep and eye out for highway warning signs.