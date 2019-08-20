Harmony Academy About To help Students With Addictions
LAKE OSWEGO, Ore.– Oregon’s first recovery High School will open in 2 weeks on the campus of Marylhurst University. It’s taken 36 months to get the school off the ground. Everyone at Harmony Academy is dedicated to educating students recovering from addictions. Initially 10 to 15 students will attend the school. many more are expected. An open house on the High school campus will take place this Saturday from 10 to 2. No appointment is necessary. Principal Sharon Dursi Martin encourages parents to call her if you’re interested in having your teenager attend classes there. The charter school will accept students from all around the Portland area. 541-543-4043