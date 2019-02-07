Hall Of Famer Frank Robinson Has Died

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 09: Baseball Hall of Famer Frank Robinson speaks to the media before the Atlanta Braves play the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on May 9, 2015 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) Hall of Famer Frank Robinson, the first black

manager in Major League Baseball and the only player to win the MVP

award in both leagues, died Thursday. He was 83.

Robinson had recently been in hospice care at his home in Bel Air.

MLB confirmed his death.

An MVP with Cincinnati and Baltimore, Robinson cemented his legacy

when he became Cleveland’s manager in 1975. The Reds, Orioles and

Indians retired his No. 20 and honored him with statues at their

stadiums.

Fearsome and fearless in the batter’s box, Robinson hit 586 home

runs – he was fourth on the career list behind only Hank Aaron,

Babe Ruth and Willie Mays when he retired and now ranks 10th. He

won the Triple Crown while leading the Orioles to their first World

Series championship in 1966.

An All-Star outfielder in 12 seasons and a first-ballot selection

to Cooperstown, Robinson also was a Rookie of the Year and picked

up a Gold Glove.

Robinson’s place in the game’s history extended far beyond his

abundant playing skills.

While still active, Robinson fulfilled his quest to become the

first African-American manager in the big leagues. In his first

at-bat as a player-manager for Cleveland, he hit a home run.

Robinson also managed San Francisco, Baltimore and Montreal. He

became the first manager of the Washington Nationals after the

franchise moved from Montreal for the 2005 season – he also was in

the Nationals’ Ring of Honor.

More than half the major league teams have had black managers since

his debut in the Cleveland dugout.

Robinson later spent several years working as an executive for MLB

and for a time oversaw the annual Civil Rights Game. He advocated

for more minorities throughout baseball and worked with former

Commissioner Bud Selig to develop the Selig Rule, directing teams

to interview at least one minority candidate before hiring a new

manager.

For all he did on and off the field, Robinson was presented the

Presidential Medal of Freedom by George W. Bush in 2005.

Born Aug. 21, 1935, in Beaumont, Texas, Robinson attended

McClymonds High School in Oakland, California, and was a basketball

teammate of future NBA great Bill Russell. But it was on the

diamond, rather than court, where fame awaited Robinson.

Former Orioles pitcher Jim Palmer, who also gained first-ballot

entry into the Hall, once called Robinson, “the best player I ever

saw.”

Starting out in an era when Mays, Aaron, Mickey Mantle and Ted

Williams were the big hitters, Robinson more than held his own over

21 seasons. He finished with 1,812 RBIs and hit .294 – he played in

the World Series five times, and homered in each of them.

Robinson was the only player to hit a ball completely out of old

Memorial Stadium in Baltimore and once connected for grand slams in

consecutive innings of a game. But didn’t just slug away, as

evidenced by a .389 on-base average boosted by 1,420 walks against

1,532 strikeouts. Extremely alert on the bases, he had 204 steals.

Robinson played the game with grace, yet was known as fierce

competitor who combined hard work with natural talent. He crowded

the plate, yielding to no pitcher, and didn’t seem to care about

being brushed back or getting hit by a pitch 198 times.

“Pitchers did me a favor when they knocked me down,” Robinson

said. “It made me more determined. I wouldn’t let that pitcher get

me out.”

And opposing pitchers noticed.

“Frank Robinson might have been the best I ever saw at turning his

anger into runs. He challenged you physically as soon as he stepped

into the batter’s box, with half his body hanging over the plate,”

Hall ace Bob Gibson once wrote.

“As a rule, I’m reluctant to express admiration for hitters, but I

make an exception for Frank Robinson,” Gibson wrote.

Robinson carried a similar philosophy as a baserunner,

unapologetically sliding spikes high whenever necessary.

“The baselines belong to the runner, and whenever I was running

the bases, I always slid hard,” Robinson declared.

Robinson broke in with a bang as a 20-year-old big leaguer. He tied

the first-year record with 38 home runs for Cincinnati in 1956,

scored a league-high 122 times and was voted NL Rookie of the Year.

Robinson was the 1961 NL MVP after batting .323 with 37 homers and

124 RBIs for the pennant-winning Reds, and reached career highs in

runs (134) and RBIs (136) in 1962. He was an All-Star, too, in

1965, but Reds owner Bill DeWitt decided Robinson was an old-ish 30

and time to make a move.

That December, Robinson was the centerpiece in what would

ultimately be one of the most lopsided trades in baseball history,

going to Baltimore for pitchers Milt Pappas and Jack Baldschun and

outfielder Dick Simpson.

Robinson became an immediate hit with the Orioles in 1966 as the

unanimous AL MVP.

On May 8, he hit a ball out Memorial Stadium. The drive came

against Cleveland ace Luis Tiant and the spot where the ball sailed

over the left-field wall was marked by a flag that read “HERE”

that remained in place until the Orioles left for Camden Yards in

1991.

Robinson batted .316 with 49 home runs and 122 RBIs during his

first season in Birdland. He then homered in the first inning of

the 1966 World Series opener at Dodger Stadium and capped off the

four-game sweep of Los Angeles with another homer off Don Drysdale

in a 1-0 win in Game 4.

Robinson hit two home runs against the Reds – of all clubs – in

teaming with future Hall of Fame third baseman Brooks Robinson to

win another crown for the Orioles in 1970.

All told, Robinson was an All-Star in five of his six seasons with

Baltimore, reaching the World Series four times and batting .300

with 179 home runs. The cap on his Cooperstown plaque carries on

O’s logo.

Pappas went 30-29 over two-plus seasons with the Reds, Baldschun

won one game in 51 appearances over two years with Cincinnati and

Simpson hit five home runs as a part-time outfielder for the Reds

during two mediocre seasons.

Robinson was traded to the Dodgers before the 1972 season. He

played for the California Angels in 1973 and was dealt to Cleveland

late in the 1974 season.

Hired to guide the Indians in 1975, he made an immediate impact.

Opening at home, and batting second as the designated hitter,

Robinson hit a home run in the first inning as Cleveland beat the

Yankees.

Robinson had coached for the Orioles and worked in their front

office when he became their manager in 1988 after the team opened

at 0-6. Things didn’t get much better right away as Baltimore went

on to lose its first 21 games and finished 54-107. The next season,

the O’s went 87-75 and Robinson was voted AL Manager of the Year.

Tough and demanding, he went 1,065-1,176 overall as a big league

manager.

A no-nonsense guy, Robinson also had a sharp wit. That served him

well in Baltimore where, in addition to being a star right fielder,

he was the judge for the team’s Kangaroo Court, assessing playful

fines for missing signs, uniform mishaps and other things he deemed

as infractions.

At the time, the Orioles had a batboy named Jay Mazzone, whose

hands were amputated when he was 2 after a burning accident.

Mazzone capably did his job for years with metal hooks and became

good friends with Robinson.

Some players, though, initially weren’t sure how to treat the teen.

“Frank Robinson broke the ice,” Mazzone said. “He was running

his Kangaroo Court and calling a vote among the players, whether to

fine somebody or not.”

“It was either thumbs up or thumbs down,” he recalled. “After

the vote, he said, `Jay, you’re fined for not voting.’ Everybody

laughed. After that, I was treated just like everybody else.”

