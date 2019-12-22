Gunshots In Three Portland Neighborhoods
PORTLAND, Ore. — Gunshots were fired in three Portland neighborhoods in the span of seven hours on Sunday morning.
A man was shot near Northeast 17th and Multnomah around 1:30. He was taken to the hospital by private vehicle and is expected to survive. Police have not released information about a suspect.
There were two more reports of gunfire just after 8:30. As officers were investigating near Southeast 82nd and Powell, another shots fired call came in near 39th and Division. No injuries were reported in those two cases. Investigators say they could be related with similar suspect and vehicle descriptions.
The Gun Violence Reduction Team is asking that anyone with information about any of these incidents call the non-emergency line at (503) 823-3333.