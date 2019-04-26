Gresham Police Officer Shot In Arm With BB Gun

Gresham, Oregon – There’s a large police response near the Portland/Gresham Border right now around 187th and Stark. We’re hearing that a Gresham police officer has been shot in the arm with a BB gun, and they have located a suspect, but no one has been arrested yet. We’ve reached out to both Portland and Gresham police to find out more. News Partner KGW is reporting the officer was working on a traffic stop when they were shot by another person nearby, not connected to the traffic stop. Apparently the shooting was not provoked. The officer was taken to the hospital but should be okay.