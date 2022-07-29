Grant Jury Clears Officers In Deadly Shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. – A Multnomah County grand jury has determined the fatal shooting by two officers in February was justified.
Officers responded to a disturbance call on Southwest Broadway Drive where shots had been fired.
Residents in the area were told to shelter in place.
While officers were investigating shots were fired and 30-year-old Joel Arevalo was killed.
Police haven’t said why they fired.
The District Attorney’s Office is asking a judge to release the grand jury transcripts to the public, so more details can be revealed.