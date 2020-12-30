      Weather Alert

Grand Jury Indicts Woman For Fire At Reo’s Ribs

Dec 30, 2020 @ 10:07am

PORTLAND, Ore. – A grand jury has indicted the woman accused of starting a fire at Portland’s Reo’s Ribs.

The restaurant was badly damaged by the blaze early in the morning on November 23rd.

Police believe Jennifer Lynn Cole is responsible for using a lighter, vape pen, and papers to start the fire.

She was taken into custody after she was recognized by a citizen who saw her sleeping outside his work.

Reo’s was destroyed in another fire back in 2017 and reopened after rebuilding.

That fire was determined to be accidental.

TAGS
fire indictment Portland Reo's Ribs
Popular Posts
Chia Seeds Wash Ashore On Oregon Coast
Police investigating 4 shootings in Portland overnight, including 15 year old girl shot, convenience store employee shot at
Union Gospel Mission Changes Christmas Plan for Homeless
UPDATE: Suspect arrested after string of early morning Christmas Fires in NW Portland
Man arrested in Portland following several random attacks with baseball bat