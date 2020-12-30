Grand Jury Indicts Woman For Fire At Reo’s Ribs
PORTLAND, Ore. – A grand jury has indicted the woman accused of starting a fire at Portland’s Reo’s Ribs.
The restaurant was badly damaged by the blaze early in the morning on November 23rd.
Police believe Jennifer Lynn Cole is responsible for using a lighter, vape pen, and papers to start the fire.
She was taken into custody after she was recognized by a citizen who saw her sleeping outside his work.
Reo’s was destroyed in another fire back in 2017 and reopened after rebuilding.
That fire was determined to be accidental.