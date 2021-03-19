Governor Kate Brown Updates Oregon’s Vaccination Timeline
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Gov. Kate Brown announced Friday she’s accelerating Oregon’s COVID-19 vaccine eligibility timeline in order for vulnerable populations to receive shots ahead of May 1, when all adults will become eligible.
In addition, beginning Monday, counties that have largely completed vaccinating of residents who are 65 or older can begin vaccinating the next eligible groups along with migrant and seasonal farmworkers working in the county.
Beginning March 29, those eligible for the vaccine will include people 45-64 with underlying health conditions, migrant and seasonal farm workers, seafood and agricultural workers, food processing workers and people living in low-income senior housing, senior congregate and independent living.
Here’s a better look at the timeline:
- March 22
- Counties that attest to largely completing the vaccination of residents 65 and older may begin vaccinating the next eligible groups.
- Vaccinations may also begin for migrant and seasonal farmworkers in counties where they are currently already working.
- March 29 – Phase 1B, Group 6
- All adults 45-64 with underlying health conditions,
- Migrant and seasonal farm workers,
- Seafood and agricultural workers,
- Food processing workers,
- People living in low-income senior housing, senior congregate and independent living,
- Individuals experiencing homelessness,
- People currently displaced by wildfires,
- Wildland firefighters, and
- Pregnant people 16 and older.
- April 19 – Phase 1B, Group 7
- Frontline workers as defined by the CDC,
- Multigenerational household members, and
- Adults 16-44 with underlying health conditions.
- May 1
- All Oregonians, 16 and older