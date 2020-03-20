Governor Kate Brown Asks For REAL ID Extension
SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said that during the coronavirus outbreak she wants to suspend enforcement on things like expired automobile tabs and driver licenses and has also asked the federal government for a one-year extension for compliance the REAL ID act.
She also said Friday that she was not at this time enacting more stringent social distancing requirements like those imposed by California and New York.
Brown has ordered a six-week statewide school closure, a ban on gatherings of over 25 people and shutdown of bar and restaurant operations other than takeout and delivery for at least four weeks.
The Oregon Health Authority on Friday reported 26 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 114.
The state has tallied three deaths.