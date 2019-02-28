Governor Declares State of Emergency in 10 Counties
By Grant McHill
|
Feb 28, 2019 @ 3:31 PM

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has declared a state of emergency in ten counties because of severe winter storm conditions.

Brown made the declaration Thursday for counties including Coos, Curry, Deschutes, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, Klamath, Lane, Linn, and Marion.

In a news release Brown said the declaration will provide additional resources and the potential for federal highway system money for road fixes.

The Oregon Office of Emergency Management will coordinate state resources from police to transportation workers to the National Guard to support local communities as needed.

The resources will help communities recover from heavy snow and ice accumulation, high winds, flooding, and landslides.

The state of emergency will last 30 days unless Brown ends it before then.

