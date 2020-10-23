      Weather Alert

Giant Asian Hornet Nest Is Found

Oct 23, 2020 @ 4:19pm
Courtesy Wash. dept of Agriculture

It’s sometimes referred to as a “Murder Hornet”, mainly because they can devastate honey bees.

Now scientists have trapped some live specimens, and used them to track them to their hive.

The hive was located Whatcom county in Washington state and the plan is to shut it down…with complete Eradication as the goal. Back in July two other possible nests were located and monitored. There has been no evidence that the Asian Giant hornet has migrated any further south.

Extraction of the Hornets is scheduled for Saturday morning.

