Getting Up Close to Mauna Loa!

18:20 Flow from vents near P. Haa

It’s hard having to living in Hawaii, but someone’s got to do it, right? 🙂

Paige Chisolm Honda and I went to school together, but she moved off to the Big Island right after graduation. She was there the first time Mauna Loa erupted, and is there again for this round. The lava flow is creeping up on a major roadway, and it could possible cut off access to Saddle Road, also known as Daniel K. Inouye Highway. It’s the fastest route that links the east and west side of the island. It’s always busy, but now even more so because so many tourists want to get as close to the mountain as possible in order to take great pictures for social media.

You can here more from Paige here:

There’s also a cultural aspect to the volcano. In Hawaiian religion, Pele is the goddess of volcanoes and fire and the creator of the Hawaiian Islands. She’s considered a positive force that leads to growth and renewal.

by Veronica Carter