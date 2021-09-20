Gas Station Dispute Leads To Triple Shooting

KENT, Wash. (AP) – Police in Kent were searching for a suspect in connection with a triple shooting that occurred after a dispute at a local gas station erupted in gunfire.
Police were called around 1:15 a.m. Sunday to West Meeker Street after receiving reports of a fight.
It was not immediately clear what led to the dispute.
It was not clear if the suspect knew the victims.
Two of the male victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries that police said were life threatening.
A third victim left the scene with the suspected gunman.
His body was later found near the vehicle that they were in.