Gas Station Dispute Leads To Triple Shooting

Sep 20, 2021 @ 10:18am

KENT, Wash. (AP) – Police in Kent were searching for a suspect in connection with a triple shooting that occurred after a dispute at a local gas station erupted in gunfire.

Police were called around 1:15 a.m. Sunday to West Meeker Street after receiving reports of a fight.

It was not immediately clear what led to the dispute.

It was not clear if the suspect knew the victims.

Two of the male victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries that police said were life threatening.

A third victim left the scene with the suspected gunman.

His body was later found near the vehicle that they were in.

