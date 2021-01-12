Free COVID Testing Site Open In Vancouver
Credit: City of Vancouver, Washington
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A free COVID-19 testing site opened Tuesday morning in Vancouver. It’s expected to be open for several months and has the capacity to test 1,000 to 1,500 people a day.
A self-administered test through a mouth swab can been via drive-up or walk-through. Results are sent through a secured link by email or text within two to three days.
The clinic is open from 9am-3:30pm Monday through Saturday in the parking lot of Tower Mall at 5403 E. Mill Plain Blvd.
You are asked to pre-register at ClarkCountyCOVIDTesting.org.
There are no barriers to get this test. However, testing is only recommended for those ages 4 and up who are experiencing symptoms or who have been exposed to someone who has tested positive.