Free COVID Testing Site Open In Vancouver

Jan 12, 2021 @ 3:41pm
Credit: City of Vancouver, Washington

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A free COVID-19 testing site opened Tuesday morning in Vancouver.  It’s expected to be open for several months and has the capacity to test 1,000 to 1,500 people a day.

A self-administered test through a mouth swab can been via drive-up or walk-through.  Results are sent through a secured link by email or text within two to three days.

The clinic is open from 9am-3:30pm Monday through Saturday in the parking lot of Tower Mall at 5403 E. Mill Plain Blvd.

You are asked to pre-register at ClarkCountyCOVIDTesting.org.

There are no barriers to get this test.  However, testing is only recommended for those ages 4 and up who are experiencing symptoms or who have been exposed to someone who has tested positive.

