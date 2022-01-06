      Weather Alert
Flooding Advisories In Effect As Heavy Rain Forecast

Former Washington State High School Student Pleads Guilty To Killing Classmate

Jan 6, 2022 @ 12:20pm

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – A former high school student accused of killing one classmate and wounding three others during a shooting at Freeman High School in Washington in 2017 has pleaded guilty to one count of premediated murder, three counts of attempted murder and numerous counts of second-degree assault.

Twenty-year-old Caleb Sharpe will be sentenced on Jan. 18 in Spokane County Superior Court. Sharpe entered his plea Thursday morning in a courtroom packed with family members and law enforcement. Sharpe was 15 when he shot and killed classmate Sam Strahan and wounded three other students before he was disarmed by a custodian.

The rural high school is located about 15 miles south of Spokane, Washington.

