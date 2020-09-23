Former Redmond Police Detective Sentenced to Jail
BEND, Ore. (AP) – A judge has ruled that former Redmond Police detective who sexted with an undercover informant will serve five days jail and 18 months probation.
The detective pleaded guilty to official misconduct for improperly using his work-issued cellphone to send inappropriate texts to a woman in 2017. He was sentenced Tuesday.
The Bulletin reports the Deschutes County jail will make “special accommodations” to protect 43-year-old Cory Buckley because of his status as a former officer.
Buckley joined Redmond Police in 2014 after working for Sunriver Police Department.
He resigned from Redmond Police in January.