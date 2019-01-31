Former Microsoft Director Pleads Guilty to Wire Fraud
By Grant McHill
|
Jan 31, 2019 @ 1:33 PM

SEATTLE (AP) – A former Microsoft sports marketing director has pleaded guilty using his position in the company to try to steal more than $1.5 million.

Federal prosecutors said Jeff Tran pleaded guilty Thursday to wire fraud and will be sentenced on May 10.

Officials say Tran oversaw Microsoft’s promotional relationship with the National Football League. According to the plea agreement, Tran caused fake invoices to be issued to Microsoft for services supposedly related to the 2017 Super Bowl. When Microsoft confronted Tran, he returned the $775,000.

Officials say he also stole blocks of Super Bowl tickets and sold them through a ticket broker and pocketed the funds.

Tran has already paid Microsoft more than $1 million in restitution.

Wire fraud is punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Prosecutors have agreed to recommend a sentence of no more than three years in prison.

