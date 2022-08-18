      Weather Alert

Former Judge Sentenced To Prison For Sexual Assault Against Co-Workers

Aug 18, 2022 @ 12:24pm

ASOTIN, Wash. (AP) – A former judge in southeastern Washington state who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting two former court employees over several years was sentenced to 15 months in prison.

The Lewiston Tribune reports Spokane County Judge Michael Price sentenced Scott Gallina last month.

Price handed down his decision after listening to statements from a victim, the former judge, Gallina’s wife and daughter, and attorneys for the state and defendant.

The sentencing range was 13 to 27 months in prison.

In April, Gallina pleaded guilty to third-degree assault with sexual motivation, a felony, and fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation, a gross misdemeanor.

TAGS
judge Sentence sexual assault
Popular Posts
Portland's Homicides Of 2022
Cooling Centers Open Again Thursday
Crane Operator Suffers Traumatic Injuries In Accident
Testimony Continues In Sentencing Of Freeman High School Shooter
Another Day Under A Heat Advisory
Connect With Us Listen To Us On