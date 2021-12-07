Former Equity Official In Oregon Files Tort Claim Over Resignation

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A former Oregon official – who was tasked with fielding harassment complaints in the state Capitol, before abruptly resigning earlier this year – says he was pushed out for revealing flaws in the Legislative Equity Office.
He is now threatening a lawsuit.
Attorneys for Nate Monson – the former legislative equity officer – filed a tort claim Monday.
In 2019 lawmakers agreed to create a new equity office, tasked with accepting complaints, kickstarting investigations by outside attorneys and offering process counseling to help people who’ve been subjected to improper treatment understand their options.