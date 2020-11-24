Former Corrections Officer Admits To Smuggling Drugs
WILSONVILLE, Ore. (AP) – A former officer at the Coffee Creek Corrections Facility will spend time in prison after pleading guilty to drug and sex charges while on duty in 2019, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon.
Richard Alberts II, pleaded guilty Monday to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and custodial sexual misconduct.
In December 2019, unsealed court documents showed Alberts and his co-conspirator Joseph Jimenez, were accused of conspiring to distribute heroin and methamphetamine at the women’s prison in Wilsonville where Alberts worked.
Alberts agreed to smuggle opioids, meth and heroin into the prison and provide them to an inmate with whom he was having “an inappropriate and illegal sexual relationship.”