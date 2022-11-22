KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Florida Amusement Park Fined $250,000 After Death

November 22, 2022 2:54PM PST
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – State officials say the operator of an Orlando amusement park ride from which a Missouri teenager fell to his death should pay a $250,000 fine and can never hold a ride permit in Florida again.

Fourteen-year-old Tyre Sampson fell from the 400-foot drop tower ride operated by Orlando Slingshot in March.

Nikki Fried, the state commissioner of agriculture and consumer services, said Tuesday that the state wants to ensure this doesn’t happen to anyone else.

An autopsy ruled Tyre’s death accidental. He was well over the maximum recommended weight for the ride.

A report by outside engineers found sensors had been adjusted manually to double the size of the opening for restraints on two seats, resulting in the teen not being properly secured.

