Flood Of Record Requests Hamper Oregon Election Officials

September 19, 2022 1:50PM PDT
SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Oregon’s secretary of state says county clerks are being inundated with public records requests stemming from “the big lie” that the 2020 election was stolen, even while they’re already busy preparing for the November election.

Secretary of State Shemia Fagan has been visiting Oregon’s 36 counties to speak with county clerks and other elections officials, and says she’s seen the strain imposed by the avalanche of requests, from populous counties around Portland to Lake County, with only 5,590 registered voters.

Monday marked one month before ballots will start to be mailed out to voters, on Oct. 19.

