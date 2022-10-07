Remains Of 7 Puget Sound Floatplane Crash Victims Identified

A U.S. Coast Guard boat and Kitsap, Wash., County Sherrif boat search the area, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, near Freeland, Wash., on Whidbey Island north of Seattle where a chartered floatplane crashed the day before. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

SEATTLE (AP) – Authorities have confirmed the identities of seven people whose bodies have been found after the crash of a floatplane that killed 10 people in Washington’s Puget Sound last month.

KING-TV reports the Clallam County Coroner’s Office confirmed the identity of remains found washed ashore at Dungeness Spit Friday as Patricia Hicks of Spokane Valley.

Island County Emergency Management says her body is one of seven recovered since the crash.

Officials also on Friday said the bodies of Jason Winters, Sandra Williams, Ross Mickel, Luke Ludwig and Rebecca Ludwig were recovered during the National Transportation Safety Board’s recovery operation in September.

Gabrielle Hanna’s body was recovered Sept 4.

The bodies of Joanne Mera, Remy Mickel and Lauren Hilty remain missing.