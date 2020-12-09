Flights From Seattle and Qatar To Begin Next March
SEATTLE (AP) – Though international air travel remains depressed by the global pandemic, Qatar Airways says it will launch four weekly flights between Seattle and Doha next March.
The Persian Gulf carrier also announced a frequent flyer partnership with Alaska Airlines that will begin next Tuesday.
That will allow Alaska’s fliers to earn miles on Qatar flights. Qatar said it will rebuild its network post-pandemic, providing travelers from Seattle with alternative flights to destinations in India, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.
Port of Seattle Commission President Peter Steinbrueck says Qatar’s decision “is a testament to how the world views the long-term strength and resiliency of the Puget Sound region.”