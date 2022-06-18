      Weather Alert

Fishing Vessel Catches Fire Off Manzanita Beach Saturday Morning

Jun 18, 2022 @ 2:05pm
Courtesy USCG PNW

(Manzanita Beach, Ore) — The lone crew member of a 42-foot fishing boat has been saved after the vessel caught fire off the coast of Manzanita Beach on Saturday morning.

According to U.S. Coast Guard officials, the person was rescued from the water by a Good Samaritan. Their current condition is unknown.

 

TAGS
Boat Fire Crew Member Rescued Manzanita Beach Oregon US Coast Guard
