Fishing Vessel Catches Fire Off Manzanita Beach Saturday Morning

(Manzanita Beach, Ore) — The lone crew member of a 42-foot fishing boat has been saved after the vessel caught fire off the coast of Manzanita Beach on Saturday morning.
According to U.S. Coast Guard officials, the person was rescued from the water by a Good Samaritan. Their current condition is unknown.
#BreakingNews (1/2) This morning, #USCG crews responded to a 42-foot commercial fishing vessel on fire off the coast of Manzanita Beach, #Oregon. The 1 person on board was rescued from the water by a Good Samaritan. Their current condition is unknown. pic.twitter.com/Js0a4eRzGQ
— USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) June 18, 2022
#BreakingNews (1/2) This morning, #USCG crews responded to a 42-foot commercial fishing vessel on fire off the coast of Manzanita Beach, #Oregon. The 1 person on board was rescued from the water by a Good Samaritan. Their current condition is unknown. pic.twitter.com/Js0a4eRzGQ
— USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) June 18, 2022
(2/2) The initial distress call to the #USCG came in at 6:30 a.m. The fire continues to burn. The #USCG response crew from Tillamook remains on scene to enforce a 1000-yard safety zone around the boat. @KGWNews @KOINNews @KATUNews @fox12oregon @TheNewsGuard @DailyAstorian pic.twitter.com/09AQgjJLCD
— USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) June 18, 2022
(2/2) The initial distress call to the #USCG came in at 6:30 a.m. The fire continues to burn. The #USCG response crew from Tillamook remains on scene to enforce a 1000-yard safety zone around the boat. @KGWNews @KOINNews @KATUNews @fox12oregon @TheNewsGuard @DailyAstorian pic.twitter.com/09AQgjJLCD